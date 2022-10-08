PBFIA's plant-based foods are a MUST try!

New Delhi: Plant Based Foods Industry Association (PBFIA) organised a Plant Based Navratri Campaign in partnership with Businessworld and Veganuary titled 'Switch to Plant-Based Foods – Navratri Se Shubharambh.'



Many consumers become more aware of the impact of their dietary habits, including ethical, health, and environmental concerns, why not take an extra step – make a "Shubharambh" on their journey towards plant-based foods, where they can enjoy all the benefits such as taste, texture, protein, and all the other nutrients without any guilt at all.



Sanjay Sethi, Executive Director, PBFIA said, 'Navratri is all about the triumph of good over evil. PBFIA and its members are acting as a force for the good, and are taking plant-based foods to every household through food tasting events, meet ups and institutional tie ups. I invite everyone to embrace ‘Navratri se Shubharambh’ and make an auspicious start to their plant-based journey.'

The campaign is a physical as well as a digital awareness programme, through which they aim to reach 2 million people, with participation from multiple institutes primarily involved in food technology, hotel management, nutrition and agriculture courses for on-ground activities like symposiums, expert talks, chef competition and formation of plant-based clubs.

This will increase the understanding of the immense potential of the plant-based foods sector while encouraging young, bright minds to innovate, research, and get invested in this expanding industry. All the institutes are welcome to participate in the ProVeg Food Innovation Challenge APAC 2022 which is organized by ProVeg International and supported by PBFIA. The challenge offers a life-changing opportunity to undergraduates and post-graduates by working on intriguing problem statements put forth by leading companies.

Prashanth Vishwanath, Country Manager Veganuary India said "We are glad to partner with PBFIA in bringing #PlantBasedNavratri to India. Through this campaign, we will bust the myth that vegan eating is a Western concept by showcasing our lifestyle, culture and traditional delicacies that are plant based, season-appropriate and healthy. Veganuary will show you exciting recipes, brands, tips and places to enjoy the festivities while being vegan."

The institutes approached include the National Institute of Food Technology Entrepreneurship and Management, Thanjavur (NIFTEM-T), Delhi Technological University (DTU), University of Trans-Disciplinary Health Sciences and Technology (TDU), KR Mangalam University, SGT University, Imperial School of Agri-Business (ISAB), Guru Jambeshwar University, CCS Haryana Agriculture University, Institute of Hotel Management-Mumbai, Mount Carmel College-Bangalore, Miranda House, Manipal University and Lady Irwin College. The opening get-together is being hosted at a vegan restaurant, People of Tomorrow, New Delhi.

The members of the plant-based foods industry like Roquette, Symega, Urban Platter, VeganDukan, Blue Tribe, BVeg, Evo Foods, GoodDot, Guilio Garden, Vezlay, Vecan Foods, Plantmade, Born Reborn, Letz Vez, Plantwise, Greenest, Progo Foods, Nihkan, Pro Vega, The Field Grill, Loving Hut Vegan Paradise, Veggie Champ, PlantEgg, ProMeat, Katharos, Meethi Khani, Continental Greenbird (CCL) and other PBFIA members are supporting the campaign by providing tastings and Navratri special offers on their products during this period. This campaign is having support from – World Animal Protection, Vegan First, IMAGES Group, Plant Based Wellness Foundation, Vegan Super Chef Challenge, Agri-Food Tech Expo Asia 2022, Indian Culinary Forum and consumers!

People can follow the #PlantBasedNavratri on PBFIA social media page to know about exciting plant-based recipes, pledges to make a successful transition and the health benefits, environmental impact, ethical concerns, the potential of the industry and the urgency to move to plant-based foods for a better tomorrow.