Sampoorna Nuts, Marking A Strong Presence In The Indian Cashew Industry

New Delhi: India is one of the most significant cashew-producing countries in the world. As per India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), in 2022, the cashew industry is an essential piece in the India Inc. puzzle. It is of enormous significance as it employs more than 10 lakh people on farms and factories in rural areas.

The Indian cashew industry is expected to grow by about 4% CAGR owing to an increase in demand for healthy cashew snacks leading to a change in consumption pattern.

Cashews find their application in multiple places from cooking to being one of the most important ingredients in Indian sweets. They are also used in other food items like Muesli, Energy bars, Cookies, chocolates and ice creams. It is known that cashews are high in nutrients, such as copper, which benefits human bone health, as they contain 622 micrograms of copper per ounce.

The fabric of the Indian Cashew industry is very interesting, while the majority of the production is done around the peninsular region of Kerala (the largest producing state), Karnataka, Goa and Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Orissa, and West Bengal, cashew processing is more scattered. Thanks to growing consumption in states like NCR, Rajasthan, and Himachal Pradesh, the processing hub has been shifted to North India also.

And to tap this growing opportunity in the north, a few companies like Sampoorna Nuts have emerged as major players in the cashew processing industry.

The entire Sampoorna Nuts team attributes the growth of their company to their visionary leader Mr Yashavardhan Goel, a young passionate entrepreneur, who has the vision to provide cashews directly from the farms of Africa to the houses in your neighbourhood.