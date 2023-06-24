Shikha Begwani Is Setting New Standards of Luxury In India's Hospitality Scene With Ophelia

Get ready to tantalize your taste buds as we set off on an exciting expedition through the realm of hospitality alongside the remarkable Shikha Begwani. Imagine a trailblazing entrepreneur, an avid traveler, and a mastermind in the culinary arts, all embodied in a single individual. Shikha's extraordinary journey commenced within the lavish domain of five-star hotels, particularly at the enchanting Ophelia, a haven of Mediterranean and Turkish delights tucked away in the charming Chanakyapuri neighborhood of New Delhi.

She has elevated the standards of lavish hospitality encounters in India to unprecedented levels. Possessing a strong business sense and a professional history in investment funding and equity markets, she combines her deep fascination with the hospitality industry to successfully manage Ophelia.

However, there's still more! In addition to being an outstanding restaurateur, Shikha is the proud proprietor of the Indian master franchises of Toy Room Club Delhi and Toy Room Club Mumbai. But there's more! Prepare for the ultimate partnership that will send your taste buds into overdrive. Recently, Shikha and her husband collaborated with none other than Jean Bernard to deliver Delhi's famed CosyBox, the official food partner of the Cannes film festival! There is no need to look any further than the magnificent One Golden Mile, where the Indian branch of this legendary restaurant has swept the city. Since it first opened, the mere mention of this location has caused the entire community to become extremely excited.

In addition to having a good sense of design, this dynamic team exemplifies an unshakable commitment to providing a first-rate intimate encounter. Their restaurants are nothing less than gastronomic masterpieces, with painstakingly crafted menus that tantalize the palate and transport you to a richly diverse world.

Immerse yourself in the bright atmosphere they have painstakingly created, as it provides the backdrop for extraordinary evenings packed with luxury and excitement.

These duo not only consider themselves to be ardent travelers but have also visited many different parts of the world. They have used their wealth of expertise and experience to co-own a number of hospitality-related businesses. Their objective is to bring about novel ideas influenced by their travels across the world and to upgrade the premium hospitality sector in enticing destinations like Goa, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chandigarh.

As she unravels her story, she reveals “summers in the vibrant city of London, UK, where I found myself drawn to the magnetic allure of the Toy Room. The elite of the entertainment industry was drawn inexorably to this prestigious worldwide nightclub. We're talking about A-list celebrities like Drake, Jessie J, and Leonardo DiCaprio, to name a few. And what's this? The Toy Room had offices in nine different nations! Its upbeat, lighthearted attitude and sincere lack of pretense drew my attention. It was like a breath of fresh air.

She reasoned, "Why not bring the magic of Toy Room to the bustling streets of Delhi?" The Toy Room was instantly relocated to the opulent Aloft Hotel in Delhi's Aerocity. The success of this endeavor and the contagious zeal drove her forward.

Moreover this fearless entrepreneur turned her attention to Mumbai after the phenomenal success of her firm in Delhi. Three years later, she once more used her magic to unlock the Toy Room's doors at the opulent Grand Hyatt, Santacruz. The atmosphere in the city was electric, and revelers couldn't get enough of this luxurious hotspot.