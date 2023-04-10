Top 5 Food & Beverage Brands Funded by Shark Tank India

New Delhi: India's F&B industry is teeming with creativity. The market is brimming with innovative concepts for how India can eat and drink better and healthier, from new food products that address sustainability to those for the health-conscious. In particular, Shark Tank India serves as a case study.

The program links entrepreneurs with angel or shark investors, injecting jet fuel into the nation's start-up ecosystem. To raise money, the founders present the sharks with a pitch of their company and its expansion plans. Even though there have been numerous food and beverage firms on the show, these are the ones that stood out to the judges and were given offers.

JhaJi Store

JhaJi Store is an online pickle store that sells handmade pickles produced using recipes that are drawn from the Mithilanchal district of northeastern Bihar. It is a business selling homemade Bihari pickles and chutneys that was founded in October 2020 by two female entrepreneurs from Darbhanga, Bihar, Mrs. Kalpana Jha, and Mrs. Uma Jha (Nanad-Bhabhi duo).

They are providing 20 different varieties of pickles & chutneys like- Lal Mirch ka Bharua Achar, Mithila Special Mango Pickle, Garlic, Ginger and Chilli Mix Pickle, Amra Pickle and so on. They are currently available on their own Website jhajistore.com, Amazon & Big Basket.

This duo which appeared in India’s biggest reality show, Shark Tank India Season 1 asked for Rs.50 Lakhs for 10% Equity but got rejected. After seeing their hard work, potential, and business’ impact, in season 2, Namita Thapar (Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals), Vineeta Singh (CEO and Founder of Sugar Cosmetics), and Jharkhand Angels offered a deal wherein Jhaji raised Rs 1.3 CR, with investments from Sharks Vineeta, Namita and Investors of Jharkhand Angels Network (JAN).

In FY 2021-2022, their total revenue is INR 85L and In FY 2022-23; they end the financial year around INR 4 CR in sales.

The State Plate

Local and traditional snacks, sweets, spices, pickles, and beverages from all around India are delivered to your home by The State Plate. Think of Gujarat's renowned dry fruit barfi, West Bengal's Chalta pickle, and Chitale Bandhu's bakarwadi. The goal of the founders, Muskaan Sancheti and Raghav Jhawar, is to provide a one-stop shop for all local food requirements. Peyush Bansal, founder, and CEO of Lenskart and a judge on Shark Tank India was intrigued by their pitch and offered them a deal for ₹40 lakh for 3% equity and a ₹25 lakh debt.

Skippi Ice Pops

The Hyderabad-based company Skippi Ice Pops delivers ice pops with no artificial flavours, colours, or preservatives, taking our affection for the good old chuskis to a new level. The ice pops are available in cola, orange, bubblegum, mango, and other tropical flavours, according to founders Ravi and Anuja Kabra. The sharks could be seen heartily enjoying their ice pops. Interestingly, this firm secured an all-shark deal, with each of the five sharks contributing ₹1 crore for a combined 15% equity.

Beyond Water

An "all-natural flavoured vitamin and flavour enhancer, sweetened with stevia" is sold by this Kolkata-based business founded by Devang and Shachi Singhania. A squeeze of the "liquid enhancer" that makes the water more palatable can be used to increase the number of vitamins, electrolytes, and minerals in one's diet. The business also offers alcohol-free cocktail mixers that may be filled with ice and the preferred spirit. The judges Namita Thapar and Aman Gupta were fascinated by the siblings and invested a total of ₹75 lakhs in the business in exchange for 15% equity.

Beyond Snáck Kerala Banana Chips

Manas Madhu seeks to bring hygiene and size to the banana chip industry through his Kerala-based business. Numerous bananas in Kerala go to waste, according to the founder, because of problems with the supply chain. The business wants to reach a bigger audience with high-quality, machine-made banana chips by collaborating with farms all around the state. Shark Tank India judges Ashneer Grover and Aman Gupta offered Madhu a deal of ₹50 lakhs in exchange for 2.5% of his company.