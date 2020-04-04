AIFF welcomes FIFA's decision to postpone U-17 Women's World Cup due to coronavirus COVID-19

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) and Local Organising Committee have welcomed the FIFA's decision to postpone the Under-17 Women's World Cup--which was slated to take place in India from November 2 to 21--due to coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier in the day, the FIFA-Confederations working group, which comprises of the FIFA administration and secretary generals and top executives from all confederations and was established recently by the Bureau of the FIFA Council in a bid to address the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic, made the decision to postpone the prestigious event.

Backing FIFA's decision on the U-17 Women's World Cup, the AIFF said that they agree that the decision has been made with the highest regard for public health and keeping in mind the best interest of the participating teams, host cities, staff and visiting fans.

"The All India Football Federation and Local Organising Committee are supportive of the decision by FIFA to postpone FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup," the AIFF said in an official statement .

"We agree that this has been made with the highest regard for public health, and the participating teams, host cities, staff and visiting fans, and keeps the best interests of everyone in mind. We were, of course, looking forward to hosting the Tournament in November this year, but at the same time, we are mindful of all those around the world and in our country potentially impacted by our decisions. For us at the moment, the primary concern is the health and wellbeing of every stakeholder involved in the Tournament. We don’t want to take any risk that is detrimental to our community before it is clear that there is no threat to people’s health due to this pandemic," the Indian football governing body added in the statement.

The AIFF further said that it and LOC will now work together with FIFA in order to determine the most suitable dates for the event.

Besides postponing the U-17 Women's World Cup ,the FIFA-Confedrations working group had also postponed the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup Panama/Costa Rica 2020 scheduled to take place in August-September.