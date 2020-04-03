Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng fined for breaching coronavirus guidelines

Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng has been fined by the German champions for leaving Munich without the club's permission amid the deadly coronavirusoutbreak that has spread all over the world.

In an official statement issued by Bayern Munich, the club said that Boateng has trangerred the club's guidelines on coronavirus by going too far away from his home.

"Bayern defender Jérôme Boateng left Munich yesterday without permission from the club. Boateng has transgressed the guidelines issued by the club by being too far away from his home. These guidelines govern the behaviour of the FC Bayern players in the current situation in line with the Bavarian state government’s directives on restrictions on movement and the recommendations of the health authorities," the statement said.

The club said that FC Bayern has a responsibility to be a role model and, therefore, they have decided to fine Boateng for his irresponsibility and donate some money to Munich hospitals.

"FC Bayern believes the club has a responsibility to be a role model. As a consequence of this transgression,the club has decided to impose a fine on Boateng. The club will donate the money to Munich hospitals," the official statement added.

Expressing disappointment to receive the fine, Boateng said that though he was wrong to leave Munich, he made the move to be with his ill son.

"I know that it was certainly a mistake not to inform the club about my trip, but in the moment I only had my son in mind.He was not in good health. When a son calls his father, of course I will still go, no matter what time!For him I accept any punishment; after all, he is my son," goal.com quoted the defender as saying to Bild.

“I want to see the father who does not go in such a moment to be with his four-year-old son. If there is a punishment for it, then I respect it. I find it sad," he added.