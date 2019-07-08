close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Copa America

Brazil beat Peru 3-1 to win 9th Copa America title

Everton and Gabriel Jesus struck first-half goals before Richarlison converted a late penalty as hosts Brazil defeated Peru 3-1 in the Copa America final here on Sunday.

Brazil beat Peru 3-1 to win 9th Copa America title

Rio de Janeiro: Everton and Gabriel Jesus struck first-half goals before Richarlison converted a late penalty as hosts Brazil defeated Peru 3-1 in the Copa America final here on Sunday.

Gremio forward Everton opened the scoring at the Maracana. Peru captain Paolo Guerrero netted from the penalty spot in the 44th minute, Xinhua reported.

Jesus restored Brazil's lead by slotting in a cool finish after a counter-attack on the stroke of halftime.

Brazil were reduced to 10 men in the 70th minute when Jesus was shown a second yellow card for catching Carlos Zambrano with an elbow as both were jostling for the ball.

But the-five time world champions were unshaken and sealed the victory in the 90th minute when Richarlison held his nerve from the spot after Everton was brought down by Zambrano.

It is the ninth time that Brazil have lifted the football's oldest international continental trophy, which was first played in 1916. 

Their last triumph came in 2007 when they beat Argentina 3-0 in Venezuela.

Tags:
Copa AmericaBrazilPeruArgentina
Next
Story

Google doodle celebrates USA vs Netherlands title clash in FIFA Women's World Cup

Must Watch

PT48M2S

Taal Thok Ke: Siddaramaiah plotted MLA exodus to become Karnataka CM? Watch special debate