Bundesliga: Franck Ribery to leave Bayern Munich at the end of the season

French winger Franck Ribery will leave Bayern Munich at the end of the season, the German Bundesliga club said on Sunday.

The 36-year-old made over 400 appearances and won 21 major honours with Bayern since joining from Olympique de Marseille in 2007. His trophies include eight Bundesliga titles, the Champions League, Super Cup and Club World Cup.

"When I came to Bayern, it was a dream come true. It won`t be easy to say goodbye, but we must never forget what we`ve achieved together," Ribery told the club`s website.

Former France international Ribery will join fellow veteran forward Arjen Robben in leaving the club at the end of the campaign, marking the end of the iconic `Robbery` partnership at the Allianz Arena.

Bayern confirmed they will honour the duo with a testimonial match in 2020.

"Franck and Arjen are great players," Bayern chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said.

"FC Bayern owes a lot to both of them and we will give them a wonderful and emotional farewell. They`ve helped shape FC Bayern`s most successful decade with fantastic football."

Bayern Munich are currently on top of the Bundesliga league standings with a lead of four points over second-placed Borussia Dortmund.