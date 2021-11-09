हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Xavi

Can Xavi Hernandez lead FC Barcelona back to glory days?

Xavi Hernandez former player and club-legend for FC Barcelona was signed by the club as head coach to replace Ronald Koeman on November 6. Here are the achievements Xavi won as a Barcelona player and Coach of club Al Sadd.

Can Xavi Hernandez lead FC Barcelona back to glory days?
Picture credit: Twitter

FC Barcelona have not been in the best shape in recent times due to which the club has signed their former player Xavi Hernandez as the permanent coach. The move will give the players and fans a moment of relief as the World Cup winner Xavi brings in a lot of calm and surely 'plans' for a steady future.

La Liga giants FC Barcelona have paid a release clause to Qatar-based club Al Sadd as Xavi still had 2 years left on the contract extension he signed in May 2021.

Xavi on the other hand was more eager than Barcelona to return to his old club and clearly stated that he 'wants to go home to Barcelona' while urging club Al-Sadd to allow him to leave.

What Xavi won as a player with FC Barcelona and why did he urge to move back?

Xavi Hernandez is a youth team product of FC Barcelona and one of the best players in the club's and his country Spain's history. Xavi has made 767 appearances for the club with 85 goals and 185 assists. The only player to surpass his appearances record is Lionel Messi.

Xavi played for the club between 1997 and 2015 in which he managed to win 4 Champions Leagues and 8 La Liga titles, throughout his career he's won a total of 25 trophies including a World Cup and 3 European Championship for his country Spain.

How is Xavi as head coach? 

Xavi has managed Al-Sadd for two and a half years as he signed as coach in May 2019 and has managed 102 games for the Qatari club with a win percentage of 65%.

This percentage defines the number of trophies Xavi has achieved as a manager (7). Al-Sadd won the Qatar Stars League in 2020/21 where they went on an incredible run of 36 games unbeaten.

What does Xavi bring to FC Barcelona?

Football Club Al-Sadd were noticed playing the old Tiki-Tika style of Barcelona just like Xavi used to play with his teammates when they dominated Europe between 2005-2015. Xavi was a youth signing from Barcelona academy and at the moment players like Ansu Fati, Pedri, and many young talents are at the same stage as Xavi was when he started his footballing career.

New Signings Memphis Depay and Eric Garcia would also look to impress their new coach. Currently, FC Barcelona are ninth in La Liga and also in danger of getting knocked out of the Champions League and the fans' last hope is now Xavi Hernandez, who is expected to revive the club and lead Barcelona back to their glory days.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
XaviFC BarcelonafootballFootball News
Next
Story

Lionel Messi suffers WORST season start of his career in 15 years, check details HERE

Must Watch

PT3M45S

Terrorists attack for the second time in 24 hours in Jammu-Kashmir