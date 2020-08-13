Celtic FC rope in striker Albian Ajeti from West Ham

Scottish Premiership side Celtic FC have roped in striker Albian Ajeti from Premier League team West Ham on a permanent four-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

Confirming the news, West Ham said that the 23-year-old forward's new deal means his one-year spell with the club has come to an end.

"The Swiss striker’s transfer ends a one-season spell in east London, in which he played 12 games in Claret & Blue," the club said in an official statement.

Meanwhile, the Premier League club also thanked Albian for his contribution to the side before wishing him luck for his future endeavours.

"The Club would like to thank Albian for his contribution and wish him every success in his future career," the statement added.

Celtic, on the other hand, also welcomed Ajeti on board from West Ham Unted.

The Swiss international striker, on the other hand, said that the club is a perfect fit for his style of play and that he is eagerly looking forward to hit the ground running in green and white.

“I’m very happy that everything is done now and I’m really looking forward to meeting up with my new team-mates.I know a lot about the club, they’re a big traditional club and I think everyone knows Celtic.I’m looking forward to playing in front of the Celtic fans – this was one of the main reasons I came here. I think Celtic fits perfectly for me as a striker, so I’m really looking forward to making the fans happy," Celtic TV quoted Ajeti as saying in an exclusive interview.

“I’m really looking forward to joining up with the team and helping them reach our goals. I want to be successful, I hope to improve myself and the team as well," he added.

Ajeti began his professional career in 2013 with Basel U-21. He had a one-season spell with the team before he played for Basel from 2014-2016.

Ajeti also had spells with FC Augsburg and St Gallen.