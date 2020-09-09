Centre gives Rs 5 lakh to junior footballer Ramananda Ningthoujam for kidney treatment

New Delhi: The Union Sports Ministry on Wednesday (September 9, 2020) extended their support to an Indian junior footballer Ramananda Ningthoujam who is admitted at a hospital in Manipur and is suffering from a problem of blurred vision, along with a kidney problem.

Taking cognizance of his serious medical condition and the financial situation of the family, Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju sanctioned an ex-gratia financial assistance of Rs 5 lakhs to the athlete under the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay National Welfare Fund for Sportspersons.

Ramananda, who is the eldest son of a rickshaw-puller, has represented India in the U-17 Asian Football Soccer Championships in Guwahati in 2017 as well as the U-12/U-13 National Sub-Junior Championships in 2013 in Kalyani and U-15 National Championships in Delhi in 2015.

"The son of a rickshaw-puller, his family does not have the means to provide him necessary treatment," said the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

He is currently at Shija Hospital in Manipur.

Speaking about the decision, Rijiju expressed, "The welfare of our athletes is of primary concern for the Government. Ramananda has represented the country on various occasions and contributed to Indian sport. To provide the best facilities, both off and on the field, is important because not only are athletes our national assets, they are also national icons so if we cannot ensure a life of dignity for them, then it would be impossible to motivate sportspersons who give up the best years of their life for sport.”

Rijiju also said, "Will try to help more if necessary. I pray for the speedy recovery of the young player."

Sanctioned Rs 5 lakhs for the ailing Indian junior footballer Ramananda Ningthoujam who is presently at Hospital suffering from blurred vision, along with kidney problem. Will try to help more if necessary. I pray for the speedy recovery of the young player. pic.twitter.com/VuO0mjqM5X — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) September 9, 2020

Earlier, veteran sports commentator Novy Kapadia was given financial assistance through the same fund.

Notably, any needy sportsperson can apply for the assistance through the Sports Ministry's website or write to myasoffice@gmail.com