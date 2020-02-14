हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Coppa Italia

Coppa Italia: Cristiano Ronaldo penalty earns Juventus 1-1 draw against 10-man AC Milan

Ronaldo smashed the spot-kick into the roof of the net to earn his side a draw ahead of the second leg of the semi-final clash in Turin on March 4.

Coppa Italia: Cristiano Ronaldo penalty earns Juventus 1-1 draw against 10-man AC Milan
Image Credits: Twitter/@juventusfcen

A stoppage-time Cristiano Ronaldo penalty rescued a 1-1 draw for Juventus at 10-man AC Milan on Thursday in the first leg of their Coppa Italia semi-final.

Ante Rebic’s volley gave the hosts a deserved lead after 61 minutes, following a string of good saves from veteran Juve goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon.

But Stefano Pioli’s side were reduced to 10 men for the final 18 minutes when defender Theo Hernandez was shown a second yellow card for a rash challenge on Paulo Dybala.

Juventus were awarded a penalty in the dying minutes following a Video Assistant Referee (VAR) review, which showed that a Ronaldo scissor kick had struck the arm of Milan defender Davide Calabria.

The Portuguese forward smashed the spot-kick into the roof of the net to earn his side a draw ahead of the second leg in Turin on March 4.

Napoli defeated Inter Milan 1-0 in the first leg of the other semi-final in Milan on Wednesday.

Coppa ItaliaJuventusAC MilanCristiano Ronaldofootball
