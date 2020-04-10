Coronavirus: Scottish Football Association further suspends season until at least June 10

The Scottish Football Association has decided to further extend the suspension of its current season until at least June 10 in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic that continues to spread all over the world.

The decison was taken after the Scottish FA board met via videoconference on Thursday in order to discuss the implications of the government and medical advice on the governing body’s suspension on football.

"Based on this advice, it has unanimously agreed to extend the suspension at all levels of the game from professional to recreational until at least 10 June," the Scottish FA stated in an official statement.

On March 19, the Scottish FA had announced the suspension of football until further notice and with a stipulation of April 30 at the earliest.

Since then, the Joint Response Group has been getting daily updates from the Scottish FA’s medical consultant, Dr John MacLean, who has been in touch with medical colleagues in Scotland and the United Kingdom, as well as within UEFA and the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Thanking MacLean for his inputs, Scottish FA president Rod Petrie said that the government restrictions have been introduced for the betterment of the people and, therefore, they have decided to adhere to it.

“We are grateful to Dr John MacLean for his input to the Joint Response Group and to the Scottish FA board. The message is very clear: the government restrictions introduced to save lives must be adhered to and there is no prospect of an early resumption of training let alone organised football in Scotland for several weeks.The decision to suspend all football until at least 10 June is to help clubs ensure the safety and wellbeing of players, staff and supporters as well as take steps to mitigate their costs," he said.

The virus outbreak, which was first reported in Wuhan city of China, has so far affected more than 16,00,000 people and claimed the lives of 95,000 persons globally.