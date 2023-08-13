Cristiano Ronado Gets EMOTIONAL After Guiding Al Nassr To Their First Arab Club Champions Cup Title

Cristiano Ronaldo showed his class as his club Al-Nassr recorded a stunning 2-1 come-from-behind win over Al-Hilal to become the Arab Club Champions for the first time. Ronaldo scored twice to increase his tally to 7 in the tournament and celebrated like a child after taking the Saudi club to this historic title. This is also the first title that Ronaldo has won with Al-Nassr after joining them for a record fees earlier this year.

The final match did not start that well for Al-Nassr who were behind a goal after the half-time. Ronaldo, however, changed the course of the game after netting one in the 74th minute of the match. It was 1-1 now and the brilliance of Ronaldo was now going to give Al-Nassr the lead soon.

With a stunning header in the drying minutes of the match, Ronaldo scored his second which proved to be the decisive goal of the match, giving Al-Nassr the match as well as the trophy.



The 38-year-old footballer from Portugal was quite ecstatic and emotional after the win. After all, this was the first title he had won with Al-Nassr since joining them and he had a big role to play in this victory too.

Ronaldo took to Twitter to thank fans for their constant support. He wrote: "Extremely proud to helped the team winning this important trophy for the 1st time! Thank you to everyone in the club that was involved in this great achievement and to my familly and friends for always being by my side! Fantastic support by our fans!This also belongs to you."

Al-Nassr's X (former Twitter) account was filled with videos and photos of celebration. One of the tweets read: "After 42 days, We are back home! And we didn't come back empty-handed." In one of the earlier tweets, Al-Nassr has also called Ronaldo a GOAT.

Not to forget, the celebrations are not going to last much long. Al-Nassr will be back on the pitch starting their Saudi Pro League campaign on Monday, August 14, with the first match vs Al-Ettifaq.