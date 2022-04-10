Cristiano Ronaldo lost his cool after his team Manchester United lost to Everton 1-0 during the Premier League clash on Saturday (April 9) as the striker smashed a fan's phone after the game.

On his way back to the hutch after the full time, Ronaldo clashed with an Everton supporter, who was situated near the pitch entry tunnel and smashed his phone on the floor as the fan was trying to capture the players leaving the ground.

Footage shared on social media showed Ronaldo apparently slapping a phone out of a supporter's hand as he left the field at Goodison Park on Saturday. Watch the video here:

Ronaldo smashing someone’s phone at full time EFC pic.twitter.com/nw0XIK2enR — EvertonHub (@evertonhub) April 9, 2022

If Ronaldo would have scored, he wouldn’t have broke a fans cell phone … pic.twitter.com/J1ZguJKtkZ — Leo - Fan (@Patell_AMR) April 9, 2022

However, Ronaldo later took to Instagram to apologise for what he described as an "outburst" after the defeat.

Ronaldo said: "I would like to apologize for my outburst and, if possible, I would like to invite this supporter to watch a game at Old Trafford as a sign of fair-play and sportsmanship."

Ronaldo said it was "never easy to deal with emotions in difficult moments such as the one we are facing." "Nevertheless," he said, "we always have to be respectful, patient and set the example for all the youngsters who love the beautiful game."

Manchester United is looking into the incident.