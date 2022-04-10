हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Premier League 2022

Cristiano Ronaldo SMASHES fan's phone after Manchester United lose to Everton - WATCH

Footage shared on social media showed Ronaldo apparently slapping a phone out of a supporter's hand as he left the field at Goodison Park on Saturday.  

Cristiano Ronaldo SMASHES fan&#039;s phone after Manchester United lose to Everton - WATCH
File image (Source: Twitter)

Cristiano Ronaldo lost his cool after his team Manchester United lost to Everton 1-0 during the Premier League clash on Saturday (April 9) as the striker smashed a fan's phone after the game.

On his way back to the hutch after the full time, Ronaldo clashed with an Everton supporter, who was situated near the pitch entry tunnel and smashed his phone on the floor as the fan was trying to capture the players leaving the ground.

Footage shared on social media showed Ronaldo apparently slapping a phone out of a supporter's hand as he left the field at Goodison Park on Saturday. Watch the video here:

However, Ronaldo later took to Instagram to apologise for what he described as an "outburst" after the defeat.

Ronaldo said: "I would like to apologize for my outburst and, if possible, I would like to invite this supporter to watch a game at Old Trafford as a sign of fair-play and sportsmanship."

Ronaldo said it was "never easy to deal with emotions in difficult moments such as the one we are facing." "Nevertheless," he said, "we always have to be respectful, patient and set the example for all the youngsters who love the beautiful game."

Manchester United is looking into the incident.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Premier League 2022Cristiano RonaldoManchester UnitedEverton
Next
Story

Manchester City vs Liverpool, Premier League match: Dream11, Fantasy tips, Probable playings XIs

Must Watch

PT2M52S

Sri Lanka Economic Crisis: Protests intensifying in Sri Lanka, protesters are taking to the streets