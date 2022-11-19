Cristiano Ronaldo to be sued by Manchester United, contract terminated after his EXPLOSIVE TV interview, says report

Manchester United will be taking legal action on their star player Cristiano Ronaldo after his explosive TV interview where he slammed the club and its team environment. The club has also decided to never welcome the Protugal striker ever to the club. The footballer has been instructed to not return to the club after his stint in the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar, reported The Guardian. That pretty much means that Ronaldo's time at Manchester United is all but over and he may never play for the club ever again. It will now be interesting to see how his exit takes place.

Also Read: Cristiano Ronaldo DELIGHTED with depth in Portugal ‘new generation’

In that TV interview given to Piers Morgan, Ronaldo made some serious allegations on the club. He said that he was forced out by the club and that the management at United lacked empathy when his newborn son passed away earlier this year. He went on to say that the owners of the club, the Glazer family, has no care in the world about the club and that new manager Erik ten Haf has no respect for the players.

That was my all-time favourite interview. A sporting icon baring his soul as never before & doing it with such raw honesty & passion, knowing it would attract a lot of heat but believing it was time to speak out. Thanks _@Cristiano_ - you're a class act, on & off the pitch. pic.twitter.com/4hwTzk7Lhj — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) November 17, 2022

Looking at his recent explosive comments, Manchester United released a statement that read: "Manchester United has this morning initiated appropriate steps in response to Cristiano Ronaldo’s recent media interview. We will not be making further comment until this process reaches its conclusion."

This is Ronaldo's second stint with the United after his successful six years with the club that finished in 2009. He won 3 Premier League titles, an FA Cup, two League Cups, Champions League with United back then. It was during this time that he became a hero in the football world.

Ronaldo currently takes £500,000 a week from United and his contract will expire in July. When he arrived to United in 2021, it was hailed as a great move and something that made United fans very happy. But since then, things have only gone worse.