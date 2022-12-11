Cristiano Ronaldo to retire? Superstar pens down emotional note following Portugal's elimination from FIFA World Cup 2022

Cristiano Ronaldo's dream of winning the FIFA World Cup trophy with Portugal was thrashed by Morocco. The 37-year-old who started the quarter-finals match from the bench came on when his side were trailing by one goal but couldn't make much difference in the second half when he came on. He was seen walking off the pitch with tears not stopping for his eyes and his video of crying went viral on social media as every fan of the superstar was left in disbelief. A lot of has been going inside the all-time leading goal-scorer of football this year, first his newborn baby boy die, then he got into some trouble with Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag and later on, he was a second option for Portugal's round of 16 and quarterfinals clash. (WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo left in tears after Morocco stun Portugal)

"Winning a World Cup for Portugal was the biggest and most ambitious dream of my career. Fortunately, I won many titles of international dimension, including for Portugal, but putting the name of our country on the highest level in the world was my biggest dream. I fought for it. I fought hard for this dream. In the 5 presences that I scored in World Cups over 16 years, always alongside great players and supported by millions of Portuguese people, I gave my all. I left everything on the field. I never turned my face to the fight and I never gave up on that dream," wrote the Portugal captain on social media. (READ: Georgina fumes at Fernando Santos for benching Cristiano Ronaldo)

"Unfortunately, yesterday the dream ended. I just want everyone to know that much has been said, much has been written, much has been speculated, but my dedication to Portugal has not changed for an instant. I was always one more person fighting for everyone’s goal and I would never turn my back on my teammates and my country," the caption added.

"For now, there’s not much more to say. Thank you, Portugal. Thank you, Qatar. The dream was beautiful while it lasted… Now, it’s time to be a good advisor and allow each one to draw their own conclusions," the 37-year-old signed off.

Ronaldo's partner Georgina alongside many fans of the Portugal star slammed Portugal coach Fernando Santos for benching him twice in two important clashes at the FIFA World Cup 2022. Ronaldo is the leading goal-scorer in international football as well as for Portugal with mose international caps for the country. However, he was dropped to the bench by coach Santos, which is surely the hot topic of Portugal and Ronaldo's fans now.