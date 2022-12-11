'Wrong decision', Georgina fumes at Fernando Santos for benching Cristiano Ronaldo in Portugal vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2022 quarterfinals

Cristiano Ronaldo's partner, Georgina Rodriguez slammed Portugal coach Fernando Santos for starting the 37-year-old from bench in the blockbuster clash against Morocco. Morocco scripted history on Saturday (December 10) as they became the first African nation to qualify for the last four of the FIFA World Cup win their 1-0 win over Portugal. Ronaldo broke down in tears as he made his way down the tunnel after Portugal's quarterfinal FIFA World Cup loss to Morocco on Saturday. Notably, it was Ronaldo's last chance to win a World Cup title at the FIFA World Cup 2022 may have been his last, and the 37-year-old will have to leave empty-handed after Portugal's elimination from the competition.

Georgina was blunt with her statement as she clearly said that the Portugal coach got it wrong and he should not have underestimated the best player of the world. (Meet Kylian Mbappe's rumoured girlfriend Rose Bertram, know all about France star's model gf - IN PICS)

"Today, your friend and coach made the wrong decision. That friend for whom you have so many words of admiration and respect. The same one who, when putting you on the field, saw how everything changed, but it was too late. You can't underestimate the best player of the world, its most powerful weapon. Much less should one stand up for those who don't deserve it. Life gives us lessons. Today we don't lose, we learn. We admire you," read Georgina's emotional post after Portugal's exit from the World Cup.

The disappointment of missing out on a World Cup title was evident when Ronaldo was seen in tears after the final whistle was blown, he walked back to the tunnel in tears. A Twitter user WolfRMFC posted a video in which a heartbroken Cristiano Ronaldo was seen in tears as he walked back to the changing room.

During Portugal's Round of 16 match against Switzerland, Ronaldo was suddenly benched, but the team didn't live to regret it after a resounding 6-1 victory. It was evident that he was nearing the end of his career as a professional football player. He was also removed from the starting lineup in this instance, and despite coming back into the game six minutes into the second half, he had no effect on the outcome of the match. The Moroccan defence stifled him and his teammates, despite the fact that he entered the game in the 51st minute for his 196th Portugal appearance.

Morocco was so dominant that it only let Portugal have three shots on goal. With 196 appearances for Portugal, the forward is now tied for the most men's international appearances. Ronaldo, who left Manchester United amicably before the World Cup, will try to put an end to his professional career.

Coming to the match, the African nation staged a massive upset to knock Portugal out of the World Cup as they held onto their one-goal lead at halftime to book a maiden slot in the FIFA World Cup semifinals. A resilient Morocco found the back of the net through Youssef El-Nesyri in the 42nd minute.

The forward went airborne and headed the cross from Attiyat Allah to give his side the advantage which proved fatal for Portugal.Morocco bettered their record against Portugal after the win having won two of their three matches. The loss for Portugal will be very disappointing for Ronaldo who has probably played his last World Cup given his age.

Cristiano Ronaldo, who came on as a second-half substitute, was unable to make a difference. The forward left the pitch in tears with his World Cup dream ending in this edition.Morocco overcame expectations and challenges to reach the semi-finals, defeating Croatia, Belgium, Spain, and now Portugal. The Atlas Lions are now two steps away from glory. Portugal went all out but Morocco overcame tiredness, injury, and nervousness in the knockout game to earn a remarkable victory. The team held the European side for a memorable win. (With ANI inputs)