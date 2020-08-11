हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo wins Juventus' MVP of the Year award for record 37 goals in single season

"For decades no one had managed to achieve 30 goals just in the league for a Juventus, and Ronaldo, who reached this milestone in record time, often proved decisive and fundamental," said Juventus.

(Image courtesy: Twitter/@juventusfcen)

Turin: Cristiano Ronaldo on Monday (August 10, 2020) was named as Juventus' 'Most Valuable Player of the Year' for the championship that lasted for almost 11 months. 

The Portuguese who ended the 2019-20 season with 37 goals, broke the record for scoring most goals in a single season across competitions. 

"An unexpected stop halted things, but when things started up again we won… again. Among all these ingredients, there is one element that has been a constant: Cristiano Ronaldo's goals," Juventus said in an official statement.

The 35-year old who started his Juventus journey in 2018, finished the 2019-20 Serie A season with 31 goals.

Notably, he is also the fastest player to score 50 goals in Serie A (61 appearances), in the three-point era since 1994/95.

"For decades no one had managed to achieve 30 goals just in the league for a Juventus, and Ronaldo, who reached this milestone in record time, often proved decisive and fundamental. Some, even extraordinary, " said Juventus. 

Earlier on August 8, Juventus sacked Maurizio Sarri and appointed Andrea Pirlo as the new head coach, a day after the side was knocked out by Olympique Lyonnais in the Champions League.

The 41-year-old Pirlo, who had played for Juventus for four years, signed a two-year contract with the Italian club.

Cristiano RonaldoJuventusJuventus FCSerie Afootball
