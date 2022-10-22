Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United vs Chelsea Live Streaming: When and where to watch EPL match MUN vs CHE in India?

Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United will travel away from home in order take on Chelsea in their Premier League fixture on Saturday. After a series of headline making problems in the United dressing room, it will be interesting to see how manager Erik ten Hag keeps his players focused on the big game. Cristiano Ronaldo will not be travelling along with the squad after the forward refused to come on as a subsitute in the EPL clash against Tottenham Hotspur which United won 2-0 with strikes from Fred and Bruno Fernandes.

Besides the controversy of Cristiano Ronaldo, Manchester United are doing quite well in comparison to their previous season as they stand in the top five of the Premier League standings with 19 points from 10 matches played. They have lost just one EPL game out of their last five with 3 wins and 1 draw. It will be interesting to see if coach ten Hag will hand new signing Casemiro another Premier League start after recently giving him the duty to start the game from the very first second.

Below are all the live streaming details for the Manchester United vs Chelsea English Premier League match:

When is the English Premier League match Manchester United vs Chelsea going to be played?

The English Premier League match Manchester United vs Chelsea will be played on Saturday (October 22) from 10:00 PM (IST) onwards.

Where is the English Premier League match Manchester United vs Chelsea going to be played?

The English Premier League match Manchester United vs Chelsea will be played at Stamford Bridge.

Where can I watch the English Premier League match Manchester United vs Chelsea?

The English Premier League match Manchester United vs Chelsea will be telecast live on Star Sports and Star Sports Select.

Erik ten Hag: “I count on Cristiano Ronaldo for the rest of the season”. #MUFC



“He’s out for this game, and then we continue. I'm open for that and for me that’s a strike. Cristiano remains an important part of the squad and I count on him for the rest of the season”. pic.twitter.com/LayzIlxnAm — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 21, 2022

Where can I live stream the English Premier League match Manchester United vs Chelsea in India?

The English Premier League match Manchester United vs Chelsea will be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV.