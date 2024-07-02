EURO 2024: Cristiano Ronaldo experienced a rollercoaster of emotions as he transitioned from despair to jubilation in Portugal's dramatic shoot-out victory over Slovenia in the Euro 2024 last 16 on Monday. The Portugal captain had a golden opportunity to break the deadlock in the first period of extra-time after Diogo Jota was fouled, awarding Portugal a penalty. However, the 39-year-old's attempt was brilliantly saved by Slovenia's goalkeeper, Jan Oblak.

Having successfully converted his previous 29 penalties, Ronaldo was visibly shocked when Oblak denied his effort, leading to a moment of disbelief and dismay. As the whistle blew for half-time in extra-time, Ronaldo's frustration boiled over, and he began to cry openly, standing amidst his teammates in a huddle. Joao Palhinha offered solace, and with his support, Ronaldo managed to regain his composure to continue the match.

Cristiano Ronaldo was in so much pain after missing that penalty for Portugal



pic.twitter.com/9RLoYlpg6g — Preeti (@MadridPreeti) July 2, 2024

The emotional scene played out on the big screen at Frankfurt Arena, prompting Portugal fans to chant "Viva Ronaldo" in a show of support. When the match resumed, Ronaldo focused on the task at hand, determined to make amends. His opportunity for redemption came in the shoot-out, where he took Portugal's first penalty. Learning from his earlier miss, Ronaldo switched his aim from Oblak's left to the right, squeezing the ball into the corner of the net.

As he walked back to the halfway line, Ronaldo gestured apologetically towards the Portugal supporters, visibly relieved to have converted his penalty. The shoot-out saw Portugal's goalkeeper, Diogo Costa, make three crucial saves, cementing Ronaldo's redemption and securing Portugal's place in the quarter-finals, where they will face France in a highly anticipated clash.

Portugal's manager, Roberto Martinez, praised Ronaldo's resilience and leadership. "Ronaldo missed a penalty and then was decisive when he started the penalty shoot-out; he paved the way," Martinez remarked. "It was a victory for unity, from the dressing room. Cristiano is our captain and he showed that in life and in football there are difficult moments and we can't give up. We have to keep going and it was a demonstration of what to do when things aren't going well."