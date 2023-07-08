David de Gea And Manchester United Officially Part Ways: Club Legend Departs After 12 Years

David de Gea and Manchester United officially announced that they are going their separate ways. They both expressed gratitude for each other. De Gea has been with United for 12 years, played over 500 games, and was voted as the club's player of the year four times.

De Gea shared on Instagram: "I want to thank everyone for their love and support during the past 12 years. We have achieved a lot since Sir Alex Ferguson brought me to this club. I have always been proud to wear this shirt. It has been an amazing and successful time since I joined. I never imagined that when I left Madrid as a young boy, we would achieve what we did together. Now, I feel it's the right time for me to face a new challenge and push myself in a different environment. The memories and experiences will always be with me."

Soon after, United's official website praised De Gea as "one of the best goalkeepers in the history of the club." Manager Erik ten Hag added: "It takes great skill and character to even play one game for Manchester United. Doing it 545 times over 12 years is a remarkable achievement, especially as a goalkeeper where every game puts you in the spotlight. Winning the Player of the Year awards from both the fans and teammates four times each shows his outstanding performance. He will always be remembered as one of the greatest goalkeepers in the club's history."

De Gea's departure was expected as his contract expired and there was little chance of renewing it. United seemed unwilling to offer a contract similar to his previous one, so both sides agreed that it was time to move on. After acknowledging De Gea's contributions over the past 12 years, United will now focus on securing the signing of their chosen successor, Andre Onana.