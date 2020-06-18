EFL Championship: Eight more test positive for coronavirus

The English Football League (EFL) has confirmed that eight individuals from six Championship clubs have been tested positive for coronavirus in the latest round of COVID-19 testing.

In an official statement, the EFL said that a total of 2,213 players and club staff from 24 Championship clubs recently underwent COVID-19 tests and eight of them came back with positive results.

"The EFL can confirm that 2213 players and Club staff from the 24 Championship Clubs were tested over the course of the past week with eight individuals testing positive from six Clubs," the official statement said.

All those players or club staff who have been diagnosed with the virus will now self-isolate themselves in line with the guidelines provided by the EFL. Others will be allowed to enter training ground facilities.

Meanwhile, the EFL also revealed that 254 players and club staff from four League One Clubs were also tested for coronavirus and four individuals from two clubs have been diagnosed with the novel virus.

The EFL also informed that 174 players and club staff from four League Two clubs were also tested for the pandemic recently. Of these, no individual has been diagnosed with the virus.

Notably, the EFL Championship has been suspended since March this year due to coronavirus pandemic. The championship is all set to resume from June 20 behind close door with Fulham vs Brentford clash.