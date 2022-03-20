El Clasico Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona match Live Streaming: When and where to watch RM vs FCB in India

Rivals Real Madrid and FC Barcelona will lock horns in Gameweek 29 of the La Liga 2021-22. The El Clasico is one of the most popular matchups in the world of football. The El Clasico means 'The Classic', in which we see two giant clubs with world class players competing against each other.

Real Madrid have the upper hand on FC Barcelona as Carlo Ancelotti's side will look to win their straight sixth El Clasico over Barca. Madrid, currently are leaders of La Liga with a 10 points lead over 2nd placed Sevilla and are unbeaten for eight matches now.

Also, Real Madrid who are often termed as 'Los Blancos' or 'Galaticos', defeated a star-studded PSG team in the Champions League this week with a Karim Benzema hat-trick in just 17 minutes. Real Madrid were 1-0 down on aggregate in the 1 st leg but they made an emphatic comeback against the french side winning 3-2 on aggregate.

Madrid will be fuming with confidence, however, star striker and the man in form Karim Benzema is ruled out of the EL Clasico due to a calf injury. He's the top-scorer for Real Madrid this season with 32 goals and 13 assists, his absence is good news for Xavi's side.

FC Barcelona are third in La Liga with 51 points and 15 points behind leaders and rivals Real Madrid. Barca are on a eleven matches unbeaten run in all competitions and will be looking to make a statement by beating their arch-rivals at their home. New signings from the Premier League, Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang and Adama Traore have impressed with their performances as they not taken much time to settle in a new team.

Here are all the details for the El Clasico between Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona:

When is the El Clasico between Real Madrid and Barcelona?

The El Clasico between Real Madrid and Barcelona will take place on Monday (March 21) as per IST.

What time will the El Clasico between Real Madrid and Barcelona start?

The El Clasico between Real Madrid and Barcelona will start at 1:30 AM (IST), Monday.

Where is the El Clasico between Real Madrid and Barcelona being played?

The El Clasico between Real Madrid and Barcelona will be played at Santiago Bernabeu, Spain.

Which TV channels will broadcast the El Clasico between Real Madrid and Barcelona?

The El Clasico match between Real Madrid and Barcelona will be broadcast only on MTV channel in India.

Where can I Live stream the El Clasico between Real Madrid and Barcelona?

The El Clasico between Real Madrid and Barcelona can be Live streamed on the Voot Select app and website in India.