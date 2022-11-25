England vs USA FIFA World Cup 2022 LIVE Streaming: How to watch ENG vs USA and football World Cup matches for free online and TV in India?

England will take on USA in the FIFA World Cup 2022 Group B match on late Friday night as the Three Lions would look to gain another three points in Qatar. In their opener of the World Cup against England thrashed Iran with a 6-2 win and will look to carry that momentum into this fixture as well. Gareth Southgate played a back-four against Iran with Kyle Walker on the bench and Kieron Trippier starting in the right-back position with Harry Maguire leading the defence line. Harry Kane is likely to start upfront with Raheem Sterling and Saka on the wings for support.

Ahead of the England vs USA FIFA World Cup 2022 Group B match, find livestreaming details below…

What time and date will the FIFA World Cup 2022 Group B match between England vs USA be played in India time?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 Group B match between England vs USA will be played on Saturday - 26 November at 12:30 AM IST.

Where is the FIFA World Cup 2022 Group B match between England vs USA going to be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 Group B match between England vs USA will be played at the Al Thumama Stadium in Qatar.

Which TV channel will telecast FIFA World Cup 2022 Group B match between England vs USA LIVE?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 Group B match between England vs USA will be telecast LIVE on Sports 18 channels in India.

Start as we mean to go on. Good time to finally get my first goal for England. Another dream come true. Let’s keep pushing!pic.twitter.com/NHenrrhwsN — Jude Bellingham (@BellinghamJude) November 21, 2022

Where can I livestream the FIFA World Cup 2022 Group B match between England vs USA in India for free?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 Group B match between England vs USA can be livestreamed on Jio Cinema website and app. You can stream the FIFA World Cup 2022 for free in India.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Group B match between England vs USA Predicted 11

Predicted England XI: Jordan Pickford, Kieran Trippier, John Stones, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Jude Bellingham, Declan Rice, Mason Mount, Bukoyo Saka, Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling.

Predicted USA XI: Turner, Sergio Dest, Zimmerman, Ream, A. Robinson, McKennie, Adams, Musah, Weah, Sargent, Christian Pulisic