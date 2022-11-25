LIVE Updates | Wales Vs Iran FIFA World Cup 2022 Football Match Live Score: Both sides aim for first win
LIVE Updates | Wales vs Iran FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar Football Match LIVE Scorecard: Check Live Scores and Updates from WLS vs IRA Here.
FIFA World Cup 2022 action continues on fifth day (November 25). And there are some exciting football matches on offer for fans in the FIFA World Cup today. There will be four matches played today as well. The first match will be between Wales and Iran. The second match at 6.30 pm IST will be played between hosts Qatar and African nation Senegal. The third match is a big one as Netherlands will take on Ecuador and the fourth and last match of the World Cup today will be between England and USA.
Qatar sit on the cusp of getting knocked out. They started off the tournament with a 2-0 loss vs Ecuador in the opening game of the FIFA World Cup. This is their second match and they have a strong outfit from Africa in Senegal to overcome. On the other hand, Wales and Iran too will be looking for their first win of the tournament. Wales started off with a draw vs USA on their Group B clash while Iran were thrashed 6-2 by a super England team.
In response to the FAW, FIFA has confirmed that fans with Rainbow Wall bucket hats and rainbow flags will be allowed entry to the stadium for @Cymru's match against Iran on Friday.
All World Cup venues have been contacted and instructed to follow the agreed rules & regulations. pic.twitter.com/9XRlx98V6h — FA WALES (@FAWales) November 24, 2022
Senegal too come into the match today with a 2-0 loss to Netherlands. The Dutch team looks confident and will be looking to continue the winning momentum. USA will have their task cut out vs Wales.
Netherlands vs Ecuador: Coach Louis van Gaal obliges fans
Netherlands coach Louis van Gaal has a huge fan base of his own and obliged all his fans during the pre-match press conference before his side's 2nd game against Ecuador.
But first, let me take a selfie _
Louis Van Gaal has some fans in the media _@OnsOranje | #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/3JGsEHZodY
— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 25, 2022
POR vs GHA: Cristiano Ronaldo's controversial goal
Wayne Rooney and Luis Figo are not convinced that Cristiano Ronaldo should have got a penalty against Ghana in the match Thursday night.
Read all about Cristiano Ronaldo's controversial penalty here.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of FIFA World Cup matches today. Here are the matches schedule for today in Qatar
Wales vs Iran at 3.30 pm IST
Qatar vs Senegal at 6.30 pm IST
Netherlands vs Ecuador at 9.30 pm IST
England vs USA at 12.30 am IST
