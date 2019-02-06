हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
EPL: Pep Guardiola advises Everton to be patient with Marco Silva

Everton invested heavily on new players in the close season but results have hardly matched expectations, with Silva's side only managing three wins in their last 12 Premier League games.

Image Courtesy: Reuters

Everton must stick with under-fire Marco Silva if they believe in his ability as there are no guarantees that a new manager can come in and improve results immediately, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has said.

Everton invested heavily on new players in the close season but results have hardly matched expectations, with Silva's side managing three wins in their last 12 Premier League games to heap pressure on the Portuguese.

"My advice if they believe in the project, if they believe in him, they have to move forward with him," Guardiola told reporters ahead of Wednesday's trip to Goodison Park.

 "Nobody assures you a new manager is going to do better," he continued.

Guardiola did not enjoy success at City until his second campaign when he won the league title and League Cup last season, stressing upon the need for clubs like Everton to keep faith in their managers.

"It's difficult to create, to build something. You need time, it takes time. So it depends if they trust (Silva) or not. The people don't know how difficult it is to create teams. People believe I buy three or four players, a new manager, and everything fits perfectly. Sometimes it takes time," Guardiola concluded.

City are second in the table with 59 points from 25 games, seven places above Everton.

 

English Premier LeaguefootballEvertonPep GuardiolaManchester CityMarco Silva
