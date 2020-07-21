Eric Dier signs new contract with Tottenham Hotspur until 2024

England's Eric Dier on Tuesday (July 21, 2020) signed a new contract with his current Premier League team Tottenham Hotspur`s until 2024.

The 26-year old plays back in the centre of defence for Spurs and has a total of 239 appearances for the Club, of which, he has scored 11 times.

Eric took to his official Twitter account and expressed, "Same club, new chapter."

Same club, new chapter pic.twitter.com/Uivql1WLYW — Eric Dier (@ericdier) July 21, 2020

"That’s the way I feel about it. I feel like that 20-year-old when I first arrived. That’s the feeling I have right now. I feel like I’m at the beginning of a new journey," Spurs' quoted Eric saying after the new signing.

Eric who joined Spurs in 2014 from Portugal`s Sporting Lisbon had a dream debut as had scored a winning goal in the last-minute against West Ham United.

"It’s a massive thing for me to be playing in a position I want to be playing and for the manager to be here as well, those were two really important things for me in making this decision," he added.

"There have been many obstacles this season, right from the beginning. It’s been very difficult for everyone in different ways with everything that’s happened. Hopefully, in that final game against Crystal Palace we can get the win and be in Europe next season, start with a clean slate and try to achieve the things we want to," stated Eric.

Eric who has played 40 matches for the England team said, "I’m really happy to continue here and happy to commit to this new journey we’re on now with our new manager."

The Jose Mourinho-managed side is currently seventh on the league table with 58 points in 37 matches.