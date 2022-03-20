हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
FA Cup 2022

FA Cup: Chelsea ease past Middlesbrough 2-0 to book semi-finals berth

Romelu Lukaku and Hakim Ziyech had both found the back of the second-tier Championship side's net.

FA Cup: Chelsea ease past Middlesbrough 2-0 to book semi-finals berth
File image (Source: Twitter)

Chelsea booked their place in the semifinals of the FA Cup with a relatively comfortable 2-0 win away to Middlesbrough. On Saturday night, Chelsea had the game under control by the 31st minute, after Romelu Lukaku and Hakim Ziyech had both found the back of the second-tier Championship side's net.

Lukaku was left with a simple tap-in, while Ziyech hit a nasty dipping shot to double Chelsea's lead as the home side failed to hit a shot on target, Xinhua reports. The remaining quarterfinals will be played later on Sunday. In the Premier League, Bukayo Saka's 30th minute goal gave Arsenal a 1-0 win away to Aston Villa to strengthen their place in fourth.

Saka struck a crisp half-volley which went under the hand of slightly unsighted Villa keeper Emiliano Martinez. Although Arsenal were tired in the closing minutes, they were able to hold on for three points that give them a four-point lead over fifth placed Manchester United with a game in hand.

Earlier, Leeds United came back from 2-0 down away to Wolverhampton to take a vital 3-2 win, which lifts them away from the bottom three. First half goals from Jonny and Francisco Trincao gave Wolves a comfortable lead at the break. However, two goals in three minutes from Jack Harrison and Rodrigo Moreno made it 2-2 in the 66th minute, before Luke Ayling's goal in injury time sealed three vital points and gave Jesse Marsch his second win as Leeds coach.

