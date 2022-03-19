हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Champions League 2022

Champions League Quarterfinals draw: Chelsea to take on Real Madrid, Manchester City to face Atletico Madrid

Premier League side Liverpool will have to get past Benfica in QFs. Elsewhere in the last eight, Manchester City will take on Atletico Madrid and Bayern Munich have been handed a showdown with Villarreal.

The 2021/22 UEFA Champions League quarter-final draw has been made, with holders Chelsea set to meet 13-time winners Real Madrid.

The first legs of the Champions League quarter-finals will be held on April 5 and 6, with the return legs taking place a week later.

Premier League side Liverpool will have to get past Benfica in QFs. Elsewhere in the last eight, Manchester City will take on Atletico Madrid and Bayern Munich have been handed a showdown with Villarreal.

The draw for the semi-finals have also taken place. The winners of Chelsea's meeting with Real Madrid will face either Atletico or Man City in the last four - meaning that there could be a derby at that stage or a repeat of last season's final.

On the other side of the draw, Liverpool or Benfica will take on Villarreal or Bayern.

The final of the UEFA Champions League will happen at Stade de France on May 28.

