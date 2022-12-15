FIFA World Cup 2022: Argentina vs France face off in final, check FULL LIST of past winners HERE

Kylian Mbappé vs. Lionel Messi. Football’s latest superstar against perhaps the sport’s greatest player in the World Cup final just about everyone was hoping for. France and Mbappé are headed back to the biggest game in soccer, and to a much-anticipated matchup with Argentina, after ending Morocco’s historic run at the World Cup on Wednesday.

In front of the country’s president, Emmanuel Macron, France beat Africa’s first ever semifinalist 2-0, with Mbappé playing a part in goals by Theo Hernandez in the fifth minute and substitute Randal Kolo Muani in the 79th.

Mbappé became a global phenomenon by leading France to the title in Russia in 2018 and has a chance to emulate Brazil great Pele as a champion in his first two World Cups when he comes up against the 35-year-old Messi, who has dominated the game with Cristiano Ronaldo for the past 15 years.

Argentina have won the World Cup title twice – back in 1978 at home and then again in 1986 in Mexico. The French are the defending champions, having won the title back in 2018 in Russia and before that at home in 1998.

Both Argentina and France will be gunning for their third crown, with Messi’s side missing out on the title back in 2014 after losing to champions Germany.

Brazil have won the World Cup five times in their history followed by Italy, who have won it four times. West Germany won the World Cup three times followed by Germany in 2014.

Here is a look at the FULL LIST of all FIFA World Cup winners right from 1930 in the first edition…

1930 – Uruguay

1934 – Italy

1938 – Italy

1950 – Uruguay

1954 – West Germany

1958 – Brazil

1962 – Brazil

1966 – England

1970 – Brazil

1974 – West Germany

1978 – Argentina

1982 – Italy

1986 – Argentina

1990 – West Germany

1994 – Brazil

1998 – France

2002 – Brazil

2006 – Italy

2010 – Spain

2014 – Germany

2018 – France