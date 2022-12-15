FIFA World Cup 2022: Argentina vs France face off in final, check FULL LIST of past winners HERE
Argentina have won the World Cup title twice – back in 1978 at home and then again in 1986 in Mexico. The French are the defending champions, having won the title back in 2018 in Russia and before that at home in 1998.
Trending Photos
Kylian Mbappé vs. Lionel Messi. Football’s latest superstar against perhaps the sport’s greatest player in the World Cup final just about everyone was hoping for. France and Mbappé are headed back to the biggest game in soccer, and to a much-anticipated matchup with Argentina, after ending Morocco’s historic run at the World Cup on Wednesday.
In front of the country’s president, Emmanuel Macron, France beat Africa’s first ever semifinalist 2-0, with Mbappé playing a part in goals by Theo Hernandez in the fifth minute and substitute Randal Kolo Muani in the 79th.
Mbappé became a global phenomenon by leading France to the title in Russia in 2018 and has a chance to emulate Brazil great Pele as a champion in his first two World Cups when he comes up against the 35-year-old Messi, who has dominated the game with Cristiano Ronaldo for the past 15 years.
Argentina have won the World Cup title twice – back in 1978 at home and then again in 1986 in Mexico. The French are the defending champions, having won the title back in 2018 in Russia and before that at home in 1998.
_ ___ ___ _ ______ ___? _#Messi_ turned provider in some style to power @Argentina to the #FIFAWorldCup Final _
Watch him in action _ @FrenchTeam on Dec 18 - 8:30 pm __ LIVE on #JioCinema & #Sports18 __#Qatar2022 #FIFAWConJioCinema #FIFAWConSports18 pic.twitter.com/I8brtnuIwB — JioCinema (@JioCinema) December 15, 2022
Both Argentina and France will be gunning for their third crown, with Messi’s side missing out on the title back in 2014 after losing to champions Germany.
Brazil have won the World Cup five times in their history followed by Italy, who have won it four times. West Germany won the World Cup three times followed by Germany in 2014.
Here is a look at the FULL LIST of all FIFA World Cup winners right from 1930 in the first edition…
1930 – Uruguay
1934 – Italy
1938 – Italy
1950 – Uruguay
1954 – West Germany
1958 – Brazil
1962 – Brazil
1966 – England
1970 – Brazil
1974 – West Germany
1978 – Argentina
1982 – Italy
1986 – Argentina
1990 – West Germany
1994 – Brazil
1998 – France
2002 – Brazil
2006 – Italy
2010 – Spain
2014 – Germany
2018 – France
Live Tv
More Stories