topStoriesenglish
NewsFootball
FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

Iran, Saudi Arabia, Japan wins prove Asia's dominance in FIFA World Cup, fans react with memes

Asian teams have historically been poor at FIFA World Cup but this year has brought a fresh change with Saudi Arabia and Iran winning big games

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 25, 2022, 06:57 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Iran, Saudi Arabia, Japan wins prove Asia's dominance in FIFA World Cup, fans react with memes

Iran beat Wales 2-0 in their second encounter after going down 6-2 to England in their first match of the FIFA World Cup 2022 to make a superb comeback in the tournament on Fridau (November 25). Rouzbeh Cheshmi scored in the eighth minute of stoppage time to break a scoreless stalemate and Iran went on to defeat Wales 2-0. Cheshmi's strike from outside the box was just beyond the diving reach of Wales backup goalkeeper Danny Ward, who was pressed into duty when starter Wayne Hennessey was sent off in the 86th minute. Ramin Rezaeian added a second goal moments later and Iran wildly celebrated while some of the Welsh players dropped in disbelief to the field.

Not many moons ago did Saudi Arabia pulled off a suprise win over a strong Argentina outfit. The South American team was leading 1-0 till the half time but in the second half, the Saudi team made a stunning comeback to win the match eventually 2-1. 

A few days later, Japan did exactly to Germany what Saudi Arabia had done to Argentina as they beat them 2-1 too. Japan were also 1-0 behind before suddenly finding spring in their feet to eventually win it 2-1. Two of them, Argentina and Germany losses, are two of the biggest upsets in a World Cup where goals are hard to score. The Asian teams winning matches shows that they have dominated the World Cup so far. 

The football fans, in general, have been happy about this sudden change. Especially the Asian fans have been quite chuffed about the fact that the teams from the continent have been doing well at the World Cup.

Check out fans' reactions and memes as Asian teams beat World giants at the football World Cup: 

Historically, the Asian teams have not fared well at the World Cup. Football World Cups are dominiated by countries from Europe and South America but this edition has been a little different, in that regard, so far and no one is complaining.  

Live Tv

FIFA World Cup 2022Iran beat WalesIran football teamSaudi ArabiaJapanAsia's dominance in Football World CupFootball World Cup memesFIFA World Cup memes

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA : The time has come for a change in the Election Commission!
DNA Video
DNA: When Apollo-12 returned to Earth in 1969
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan's new Army Chief's 'Anti India' Bio-Data
DNA Video
DNA: What is the reason for these 'ineffective' antibiotics?
DNA Video
DNA : Only 'couple entry' in Jama Masjid?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
Abki Baar Kiski Sarkar: Watch 'New York Dreams' of this Gujrati Village!
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of the conspiracy of terrorist infiltration in winters
DNA Video
DNA: When the first female president was elected in Liberia in 2005
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of NASA's 'Deep Space' mission
DNA Video
DNA: A village in Gujarat where everyone wants to go to America