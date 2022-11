Oh my god! Lionel Messi's Argentina faced a heartbreaking defeat against Saudi Arabia in their opening fixture of the FIFA World Cup 2022 at the Lusail Iconic Stadium on Tuesday. Saudi Arabia defeated Argentina 2-1 with goals from Saleh Alshehri and Salem Aldawsari. Messi also scored a goal but it was just not enough. As soon as the match ended, Cristiano's fans took to Twitter to express their happiness.

Here are some reactions -

Turnuva oncesi katar'in ekvadora para karsiligi sike teklif ettigi konusuluyordu.

Asil sike bu macta dondu galiba

O degilde Messi sevenler utanmismidir acaba.

kiyasladilari Ronaldo Arabistan 11 ini kucagina alir 90 dakika gezdirirdi #ARGvsKSA pic.twitter.com/Z2WMerhlCU — bold pilot (@AUndogan) November 22, 2022

Are Messi fans going to start calling in Pessi _ #ARGvsKSA pic.twitter.com/BrRzrzS3GK November 22, 2022

More to follow...