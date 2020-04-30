Former England defender Trevor Cherry dies at 72

Former England defender Trevor Cherry has recently breathed his last. He was 72-year-old.

Confirming the news, the official Twitter account of England football said that Cherry--who bagged 27 caps for the national side between 1976 and 1980--passed away on Thursday.

The England football posted a picture of Cherry and extended their condolences to the former defender's family and friends.

"We are deeply saddened by the news that Trevor Cherry, who won 27 caps for the #ThreeLions between 1976 and 1980, has passed away.Our thoughts are with his family, friends and former clubs: @LUFC, @htafc and @officialbantams," the official statement said.

Cherry started his football career with his hometown club, Huddersfield Town and made 156 appearances for them between 1965 and 1972.

He then moved to Leeds United, where he featured in 399 matches from 1972 to 1982.Cherry had also played in 92 matches for Bradford City between 1982 to 1985 besides also managing the club.

Paying homage to the club's legend, Leeds United wrote,"Leeds United are shocked and deeply saddened by the news that club legend Trevor Cherry has passed away suddenly and unexpectedly at the age of 72.

Cherry is survived by his wife Sue, sons Darren and Ian, daughter Danielle and his five grandchildren.

Besides earning 27 caps for England, Cherry also led the national team on his penultimate appearance, the Guardian reported.

Cherry’s demise came less than two weeks after Leeds former footballer Norman Hunter had breathed his last.