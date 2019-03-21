हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
UEFA Nations League

France ready to get the job done against Moldova: Paul Pogba

Le Bleus have played six games - four in the Nations League - since beating Croatia 4-2 to win the 2018 World Cup but Friday`s Group H opener will be their first leading to a major competition.

France ready to get the job done against Moldova: Paul Pogba
Image Credits: Reuters

France`s trip to face Moldova in Chisinau might be far from the glitter of a World Cup but they will be just as motivated for their first Euro 2002 qualifier, midfielder Paul Pogba said on Wednesday.

Le Bleus have played six games - four in the Nations League - since beating Croatia 4-2 to win the 2018 World Cup but Friday`s Group H opener will be their first leading to a major competition.

"It’s true that it’s not so easy to come back and to have new goals right away after winning the World Cup," Pogba told a news conference on Wednesday. 

"But we have to, it’s our job. And we have to remain professional. But now we`re going right into the competition, it’s the qualifiers. We want to win, we want to be the first in the group."

France were drawn with Moldova, Albania, Turkey, Andorra and Iceland, who they face at the Stade de France on Monday.

The top two qualify for the finals, which are being staged across 12 countries.

Coach Didier Deschamps called up Kingsley Coman after the Bayern Munich forward was omitted from the World Cup squad.

The 22-year-old is determined to play at Euro 2020.

"It’s never easy, it can be easy if we make it easy," he told reporters. "We have to go into all the matches fully focussed and stay motivated."

"I think the team is still hungry for trophies. But to do great things we first have to qualify."

Tags:
UEFA Nations LeagueFranceMoldovaPaul PogbaCroatia
Next
Story

Manchester City's Raheem Sterling treated differently by British media, says Paul Pogba

Must Watch

PT1M45S

Watch: Top 10 news of Assembly elections 2019