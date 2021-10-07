How Cristiano Ronaldo's arrival has changed atmosphere at Manchester United

Manchester United defender Luke Shaw hailed Cristiano Ronaldo`s professionalism following the Portugal forward`s return to Old Trafford and said he had improved the mentality of players at the Premier League club. Since Cristiano Ronaldo's arrival back at Manchester United, he has already scored five goals from six matches in all competitions despite the team`s mixed start to domestic and European competitions.

"You know the star he is, what he has been doing over many years, it`s just unbelievable to be in a dressing room with him, You see the way he conducts himself, how professional he is. It`s clear to me why he has been at the top for so many years. His mentality is second to none. I think he has really improved that in and around the changing room." Shaw told the BBC. There was even a piece of news that players were asking for the same meal on their plates and skipping dessert because Ronaldo doesn't eat dessert.

Manchester United were gripped on to a 1-1 draw by Everton in their last Premier League game and have 14 points from their opening seven matches, currently ranked fourth with their local rivals Manchester City third with the same points.

They take on 13th-placed Leicester City in the league on Oct. 16 as action resumes following the international break.