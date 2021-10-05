हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Cristiano Ronaldo should have started for Manchester United against Everton, says Alex Ferguson

Sir Alex Ferguson, who won 13 Premier League titles with Manchester United, also known as the 'father of football' for Cristiano Ronaldo criticised current manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for benching the Portugal skipper.

Picture credit: Twitter

Cristiano Ronaldo was introduced to the pitch at 57 minutes this Saturday against Everton when his team was leading 1-0 in the premier league but Andros Townsend goal 8 minutes later forced the Red Devils to settle for a 1-1 draw. Manchester United legend Sir Alex Ferguson was not happy with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's decision of not starting Cristiano Ronaldo.

Sir Alex, undoubtedly the most profitable manager for Manchester United said, "you should always start with your best players" concerning Ronaldo's role in that game. The video in which Sir Alex clearly showed all his emotions to the mixed martial arts superstar Khabib Nurmagomedov went viral on social media platforms.

Ferguson's comments influence the united fans very strongly and this will put pressure on the current manager Ole, United fans expected results similar to when Ronaldo first arrived but that is not the case in recent weeks United have lost or drawn games that should've been won.

When Nurmagomedov reminded Ferguson that Ronaldo came on in the second half, the Scot added: "Yeah I know ... but you should always start with your best players."

Ronaldo has said Ferguson, who first signed him as an 18-year-old from Sporting Lisbon in 2003, played a big role in the player coming back to Old Trafford. United, who have 14 points from seven league games, will take on Leicester City on October 16 in the next round of matches following the international break.

(with Reuters inputs)

Cristiano RonaldoManchester UnitedSir Alex FergusonOle Gunnar SolksjaerKhabib Nurmagomedov
