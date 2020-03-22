Juventus forward Paulo Dybala, his girlfriend diagnosed with coronavirus

Juventus striker Paulo Dybala and his girlfriend Oriana have both been tested positive for the novel coronavirus that continues to spread all over the world.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, the 26-year-old informed his followers that both he and his girlfriend are fortunately doing fine after recently being diagnosed with deadly COVID-19.

"Hello everyone, I wanted to inform you that we have just received the results of the Covid-19 test and both Oriana and I tested positive. Fortunately we are in perfect condition. Thanks for your messages and greetings to all," he wrote.

Juventus,on the other hand, confirmed that Dybala has been in voluntary home isolation since March 11 and he would now continue to be monitored.

"Paulo Dybala has undergone medical tests that revealed a positive result for Coronavirus-COVID19. He has been in voluntary home isolation since Wednesday 11 March. He will continue to be monitored, following the usual regime. He is well and is asymptomatic," the club said in an official statement.

The Argentine forward became the third player from Juventus to test positive for coronavirus. Fellow Juventus teammates Daniele Rugani and Blaise Matuidi are both diagnosed with the virus earlier this month.

The virus outbreak, which was first reported in December 2019 from Wuhan city of China, has so far claimed the lives of more than 13,000 people and has affected more than 3,00,000 persons globally. It has affected more than 53,500 people in Italy and claimed the lives of more than 4,800 people.