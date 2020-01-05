हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
La Liga

Late equaliser denies Barcelona derby win against Espanyol

Barca still top La Liga on goal difference after 19 games but they are level on points with second-placed Real Madrid, who beat Getafe 3-0 earlier on Saturday.

Late equaliser denies Barcelona derby win against Espanyol
Image Credits: Twitter/@FCBarcelona

Barcelona were held to a 2-2 draw at struggling Espanyol in a pulsating city derby on Saturday, wiping out their two-point lead over Real Madrid at the top of La Liga.

Barca`s Frenkie de Jong was sent off and Espanyol grabbed a late equaliser after the champions had looked on course for victory when substitute Arturo Vidal put them ahead in the 59th minute.

Luis Suarez struck early in the second period to cancel out David Lopez`s first-half header for Espanyol.

But Ernesto Valverde`s side had to play the final 15 minutes with 10 men after De Jong was dismissed for a second booking and China striker Wu Lei took advantage for La Liga`s bottom side with a powerful finish in the 88th minute.

Barca still top La Liga on goal difference after 19 games but they are level on points with second-placed Real Madrid, who beat Getafe 3-0 earlier on Saturday.

Tags:
La LigaBarcelonaEspanyolReal Madridfootball
Next
Story

La Liga: Quick-fire goals against Levante take Atletico Madrid up to third

Must Watch

PT24M35S

Why is Congress insensitive to Sikhs in Pakistan?