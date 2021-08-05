Lionel Messi all set to leave FC Barcelona, club confirms

Lionel Messi is all set to leave FC Barcelona, the club confirmed on Thursday. The Catalan club released an official statement in this regard and cited economic obstacles as the reason behind the development.

The official statement by the club read: "Despite FC Barcelona and Lionel Messi having reached an agreement and the clear intention of both parties to sign a new contract today, this cannot happen because of financial and structural obstacles."

"As a result of this situation, Messi shall not be staying on at FC Barcelona. Both parties deeply regret that the wishes of the player and the club will ultimately not be fulfilled."

"FC Barcelona wholeheartedly expresses its gratitude to the player for his contribution to the aggrandisement of the club and wishes him all the very best for the future in his personal and professional life."