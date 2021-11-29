हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi’s triple assist helps PSG beat 10-man St Etienne

The result put PSG on 40 points from 15 games, with Stade Rennais leapfrogging Nice into second after goals by Gaetan Laborde and Jeremy Doku earned them a 2-0 win at Lorient, their sixth victory in their last seven league games. 

PSG's Lionel Messi dribbles past St Etienne defenders in their Ligue 1 match. (Photo: Reuters)

Lionel Messi set up all three goals as Paris St Germain stretched their Ligue 1 lead to 12 points with a 3-1 comeback win at 10-man St Etienne on Sunday (November 28), while Neymar was taken off on a stretcher with a possible ankle injury. PSG made the most of Timothee Kolodziejczak’s red card on the stroke of halftime. Messi fed Marquinhos for two headed goals and Angel Di Maria struck to seal a clinical turnaround after Les Verts had opened the scoring through Denis Bouanga.

The result put the capital side on 40 points from 15 games, with Stade Rennais leapfrogging Nice into second after goals by Gaetan Laborde and Jeremy Doku earned them a 2-0 win at Lorient, their sixth victory in their last seven league games. St Etienne, who mounted a decent challenge despite being a man down as snow fell on the Geoffroy Guichard stadium, are now bottom of the standings with 12 points.

The game marked Sergio Ramos’s debut for PSG, almost five months after joining from Real Madrid as a free agent, and the Spaniard started in central defence alongside Marquinhos. St Etienne pressed high and PSG looked to hit them on the break, with Neymar finding the back of the net early on only for the Brazilian’s goal to be ruled out for offside.

The hosts went ahead after 24 minutes when Kolodziejczak, set up by a superb Wahbi Khazri through pass, shot straight at goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma but Banga followed up and fired home from point-blank range. The momentum swung towards PSG in a couple of minutes on the stroke of halftime.

Kolodziejczak was harshly shown a straight red card for bringing down Kylian Mbappe as the France striker charged towards goal and Marquinhos headed home Messi’s perfectly-executed free kick. Messi was at it again 11 minutes from time, whipping a fine pass behind the back of the defence for Di Maria, who finished with a curled effort into the far corner of the net.

Marquinhos headed home again from Messi’s cross in the last minute, three minutes after Neymar was carried off after twisting his ankle.

