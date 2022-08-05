Lionel Messi's Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will begin their Ligue 1 season with a clash against Clermont Foot on Friday (August 7) as per IST. PSG won their 10th Ligue 1 title in the previous season and will look to start the new season with a bright start with all the stars fit to feature in the inaugural game of the season. (Lionel Messi back to FC Barcelona? President Joan Laporta makes BIG statement for PSG star)

Messi added another trophy to his cabinet winning the Trophee des Champions final against Nantes as PSG won the game 4-0. Neymar Jr. scored a brace with Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos gettin their names on the scoresheet as well. (Lionel Messi nets his first pre-season goal for PSG - WATCH)

PSG haven't lost any of their pre-season friendlies and are looking in good form since the new coach Christophe Galtier has taken over after Pochettino. PSG have a statement to make this season after getting thumped in the UEFA Champions League last season and will look to begin their season with a statement making victory.

Checkout the livestreaming details of PSG vs Clermont Foot here:

Where is the Ligue 1 League match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) vs Clermont Foot going to be played?

The Ligue 1 League match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Clermont Foot will be played at the Gabriel Montpied Stadium, France.

When will the Ligue 1 League match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Clermont Foot played?

The Ligue 1 League match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Reims will be played on Friday (August 7) from 12:30 AM (IST) onwards.

Where can I watch the Ligue 1 League match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) vs Clermont Foot?

The Ligue 1 League match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Clermont Foot will live telecast on Viacom18 Media.

How can I live stream the Ligue 1 League match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) vs Clermont Foot in India?

The Ligue 1 League match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Clermont Foot will be live-streamed on Voot.