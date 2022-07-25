Lionel Messi's Grandtale with FC Barcelona is not over yet as president Joan Laporta has opened the door back for the 35-year-old Argentine who spent most of his footballing career at Camp Nou. Messi's emotional farewell and news of leaving the Catalans came as a shock for all the world as he joined Paris Saint-Germain last summer after his tearful speech at the iconic stadium. (Lionel Messi nets his first pre-season goal for PSG - WATCH)

The club he played for since he was just 12, couldn't hand him a new contract due to the financial situation and La Liga's strict salary cap last summer. As a result the Little Magician had to part ways with Barca when his contract expired on June 30, 2021. (Cristiano Ronaldo TROLLED by Russian club amid Manchester United transfer saga)

Clearly, Barcelona didn't want to let the seven-time Ballon d'Or holder leave, but had to accept the reality and let Messi sign a two-year deal with the French club PSG.

Even after winning the Ligue 1 with PSG in his first season, Messi's struggle in France is something one cannot ignore. He himself looks to find ways to get back where he played for than 15 years and his form has taken a major dip. While PSG are willing to sign the left-footed magician with an extension contract, FC Barcelona President Joan Laporta has opened the door for him.

Barcelona president Laporta tells ESPN: "I think, hope that Leo Messi story with Barcelona is not over yet. It's still open, it's our responsibility to make sure it has a more beautiful ending than it was".



"As Barça president, I feel indebted to Messi".

"I think, hope that Leo Messi story with Barcelona is not over yet. It's still open, it's our responsibility to make sure it has a more beautiful ending than it was. As Barça president, I feel indebted to Messi," said Laporta to ESPN.

Xavi: "Leo Messi is the best player in history and the doors will always be open here at Barça for him".



"He deserves a big tribute - and I can't say much more because he has a contract with Paris Saint-Germain".

Notably, it all happened under Laporta's watch when Lionel Messi left the club and a day of sadness doomed over all the Barcelona city due to his departure. "As the president of Barca, I think I did what I had to do. But on a personal level and also as president, I think I owe him," Laporta concluded. (Lionel Messi 'the reason' Cristiano Ronaldo wants to leave Manchester United, read how HERE)

Notably, Messi was nowhere near his 'extraordinary' level last season with PSG as Real Madrid thumped them out of the UEFA Champions League and he could only manage 6 goals for PSG in Ligue 1 in 27 appearances. Last season was by far Messi's worst season in the last 10 years. Not to forget, he is the man with most Ballon d'Ors.