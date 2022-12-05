LIVE Updates | Japan vs Croatia FIFA World Cup 2022 Football Match Live Score: Check predicted starting XI of both teams

At the start of the FIFA World Cup 2022, if you would have told me that Japan will finish at the top of the group above former champions Spain and Germany, I would have called you crazy but the fact is that Samurai Blue has shocked the Footballing World. Their next assignment is against 2018's runner-up Croatia in the round of 16 fixture at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah on Monday. Captained by Maya Yoshida the side won against four-time World Cup winners Germany and 2010 champions Spain.

In the first half of both games, the Asian team was down by one goal, but they rallied in the second half to score two back-to-back goals to defeat the European powerhouses. Croatia, who finished second in the most recent FIFA World Cup in 2018, has played consistently in the group stages, playing two goalless draws against Belgium and Morocco. In their most recent nine games, the Vatreni have gone unbeaten; they overcame Canada's bright and young team 4-1 in the FIFA World Cup 2022.

Looks like Croatia have been having a great time so far _ __ #FIFAWorldCup #Qatar2022 — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 5, 2022

Japan predicted starting lineup

Shuichi Gonda (GK),Ko Itakura, Maya Yoshida, Shogo Taniguchi; Miki Yamane, Wataru Endo, Ao Tanaka, Yuto Nagatomo,Junya Ito, Takuma Asano, Daichi Kamada.

Croatian predicted starting lineup

Dominik Livakovic (GK),Josip Juranovic, Dejan Lovren, Josko Gvardiol, Borna Sosa,Luka Modric, Marcelo Brozovic, Mateo Kovacic; Andrej Kramaric, Marko Livaja, Ivan Perisic

Full-squad

Japan: Shuichi Gonda (Shimizu S-Pulse), Daniel Schmidt (Sint-Truiden), Eiji Kawashima (Strasbourg),Miki Yamane (Kawasaki Frontale), Hiroki Sakai (Urawa Reds), Maya Yoshida (Schalke), Takehiro Tomiyasu (Arsenal), Shogo Taniguchi (Kawasaki Frontale), Ko Itakura (Borussia Monchengladbach), Hiroki Ito (Stuttgart), Yuto Nagatomo (FC Tokyo), Yuta Nakayama (Huddersfield Town),Wataru Endo (Stuttgart), Hidemasa Morita (Sporting Lisbon), Ao Tanaka (Fortuna Dusseldorf), Gaku Shibasaki (Leganes), Kaoru Mitoma (Brighton), Daichi Kamada (Eintracht Frankfurt), Ritsu Doan (Freiburg), Junya Ito (Stade Reims), Takumi Minamino (AS Monaco), Takefusa Kubo (Real Sociedad), Yuki Soma (Nagoya Grampus),Daizen Maeda (Celtic), Takuma Asano (Bochum), Ayase Ueda (Cercle Bruges).

Croatia: Dominik Livakovic (Dinamo Zagreb), Ivica Ivusic (Osijek), Ivo Grbic (Atletico Madrid),Borna Barisic(Rangers), Domagoj Vida(AEK Athens), Dejan Lovren(Zenit), Josip Juranovic(Celtic), Josko Gvardiol(RB Liepzig), Borna Sosa(VfB Sttutgart), Josip Stanisic(Bayern Munich), Martin Erlic(Sassulo), Josip Sutalo(Dinamo Zagreb),Luka Modric (Real Madrid), Mateo Kovacic (Chelsea), Marcelo Brozovic (Inter Milan), Mario Pasalic (Atalanta), Nikola Vlasic (Torino), Lovro Majer (Rennes), Kristijan Jakic (Eintracht Frankfurt), Luka Sucic (RB Salzburg),Ivan Perisic (Tottenham Hotspur), Andrej Kramaric (Hoffenhiem), Bruno Petkovic (Dinamo Zagreb), Ante Budimir (Osasuna), Marko Livaja (Hadjuk split).