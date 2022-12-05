Japan vs Croatia FIFA World Cup 2022 LIVE Streaming: How to watch JAP vs CRO and football World Cup matches for free online and TV in India?

Japan defender Yuto Nagatomo has told his teammates they’ll need to show ‘samurai spirit’ in Monday’s (December 5) round-of-16 match against Croatia at the FIFA World Cup 2022. And they’ll need another quality that Nagatomo learned playing for almost a decade in Italy, mostly with Inter Milan. “Coraggio,” Nagatomo said. “We need to play with courage.”

Japan is appearing in the knockout stage for the fourth time and still searching for its first win. It rallied in group play to beat both Germany and Spain — two former world champions — 2-1 but also stumbled to a 1-0 loss against Costa Rica. Croatia, the smallest country in the final 16 with a population of only 4 million, was the runner-up four years ago against France and finished third in 1998.

Could the third time be the charm? “Why not,” said Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic.

This is Nagatomo’s fourth World Cup, and he recalls how Japan led Belgium 2-0 in a round of 16 match four years ago in Russia, but was eliminated 3-2 on a goal scored late in second-half stoppage time. “I have never forgotten,” Nagatomo said, before returning to the subject of Japanese samurai warriors as a metaphor for Japan’s World Cup campaign.

“They try to improve their techniques,” he said. “But if they are scared during the battle they will not be able to use their weapons and techniques fully.”

The shirts on display when Croatia and Japan faced each other in 1998 _ pic.twitter.com/U9vGCksG97 — Classic Football Shirts (@classicshirts) December 4, 2022

Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu said the loss to Belgium was a valuable lesson for his team. “That experience was very precious and we can reflect on what we learned in that match with Belgium," he said.

Dalic said his team will be well prepared; they have seen many Japan players in action in the German league. “They will apply the samurai philosophy in their game,” he said. "We will also do our part. We know how important this match is for us. We know who the opponent is. We know their mentality. If we want to go father we must apply that same standard, that same attitude.”

Croatia advanced with 0-0 draws against Belgium and Morocco, which came either side of a 4-1 victory over Canada.

Ahead of the Japan vs Croatia FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 match, find livestreaming details below…

What time and date will the FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 match between Japan vs Croatia be played in India time?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 match between Japan vs Croatia will be played on Monday – 5 December at 8:30 PM IST.

Where is the FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 match between Japan vs Croatia going to be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 match between Japan vs Croatia will be played at the Al Janoub Stadium in Qatar.

Which TV channel will telecast FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 match between Japan vs Croatia LIVE?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 match between Japan vs Croatia will be telecast LIVE on Sports 18 channels in India.

Where can I livestream the FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 match between Japan vs Croatia in India for free?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 match between Japan vs Croatia can be livestreamed on Jio Cinema website and app. You can stream the FIFA World Cup 2022 for free in India.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 match between Japan vs Croatia Predicted 11

Japan: Shuichi Gonda, Hiroki Sakai, Maya Yoshida, Kou Itakura, Yuto Nagatomo, Wataru Endo, Hidemasa Morita, Junya Ito, Daichi Kamada, Takefusa Kubo, Takuma Asano

Croatia: Dominik Livakovic, Josip Juranovic, Dejan Lovren, Josko Gvardiol, Borna Sosa, Luka Modric, Marcelo Brozovic, Mateo Kovacic, Andrej Kramaric, Marko Livaja, Ivan Perisic