Liverpool unlikely to get English Premier League trophy presentation after winning title, says CEO Richard Masters

English Premier League (EPL) chief executive Richard Masters on Monday (May 18) said that Liverpool may not get Premier League trophy in a presentation following the planned resumption of the remaining matches of EPL this season.

Masters said that the EPL will review the social distancing and safety aspects of organising a presentation before holding the traditional end-of-season medal ceremony fir Liverpool, if they manage to win the club's first league title since 1990.

Notably, the EPL has been suspended since March 13 due to the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic and although players are gearing up to return to contact-free training from Tuesday (May 19), no date has been finalised for the resumption of the EPL.

At the time of shutdown of the EPL, Liverpool had a 25-point lead over nearest rivals Manchester City, with Jurgen Klopp's boys needing only two wins from their remaining nine games to lift the prestigious title.

Some experts maintained that the EPL should be cancelled this season but this seems highly unlikely as the clubs are in favour of resumtpion of the training and the season.

"There were those discussion to null and void the season," Klopp told kicker. "I only thought: 'What? We played 76 percent of the season and they want to void that thing?' That would have been something I would have felt hard done by on a personal level. That you just say it never happened."

Meanwhile, Masters said at a press conference that all safety concerns must be addressed before giving a go ahead for a trophy presentation.

"If at all possible, yes [we want a trophy presentation]," Masters told reporters on a conference call Monday. "We would like to have a trophy presentation to give the players and staff the moment they have worked so hard for. We would try to do it unless it wasn't possible because of safety concerns."