Manchester City vs Sevilla UEFA Champions League match Livestreaming details: When and where to watch MNC vs SEV in India?

Manchester City will face Sevilla in their final game of the group of the UEFA Champions League as the Pep Guardiola side will eye to keep their winning form continued. Sevilla on the other hand will enter the Europa League because they finished third in the Group G. (Lionel Messi's PSG vs Juventus Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch UEFA Champions League Live Coverage on Live TV Online)

Checkout Manchester City vs Sevilla FC UEFA Champions League: Livestream match details

When is the UEFA Champions League 2022 match between Manchester City vs Sevilla?

The UEFA Champions League 2022 match between Manchester City vs Sevilla will take place on Thursday (November 3).

What time is the UEFA Champions League 2022 match between Manchester City vs Sevilla?

The UEFA Champions League 2022 match between Manchester City vs Sevilla will take place at 1:30 AM (IST).

Where is the UEFA Champions League 2022 match between Manchester City vs Sevilla taking place?

The UEFA Champions League 2022 match between Manchester City vs Sevilla will take place at Etihad Stadium.

Where can I watch the UEFA Champions League 2022 match between Manchester City vs Sevilla?

The UEFA Champions League 2022 match between Manchester City vs Sevilla will be telecast live on Sony Channels in India.

How do I live stream Manchester City vs Sevilla UEFA Champions League 2022 match?

The live streaming of the UEFA Champions League 2022 match between Manchester City vs Sevilla will be available on SonyLIV App and JioTv app.