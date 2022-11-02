Lionel Messi's PSG vs Juventus Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch UEFA Champions League Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Lionel Messi's Paris Saint-Germain will travel away from home to take on Italian giants Juventus for their UEFA Champions League fixture.

Ahead of Thursday’s Champions League match between PSG and Juventus; here is all you need to know:

What date will the Champions League match between PSG and Juventus be played?

The Champions League match between PSG and Juventus will take place on November 3, Thursday.

Where will the Champions League match between PSG and Juventus be played?

The Champions League match between PSG and Juventus will be played at the Juventus Stadium.

Pochettino really made us believe that Messi, Neymar and Mbappe couldn’t play together.



How’s this new PSG coach making it work because they’re all looking impressive this season. pic.twitter.com/9vzYpyGRH2 — Edmund Watch Football & Get Paid (@EdmundOris) November 2, 2022

What time will the Champions League match between PSG and Juventus begin?

The Champions League match between PSG and Juventus will begin at 1:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast PSG vs Juventus Champions League match?

PSG vs Juventus Champions League match will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the PSG vs Juventus Champions League match?

PSG vs Juventus Champions League match will be streamed live on SonyLIV.