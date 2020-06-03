हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Phil Foden

Manchester City's Phil Foden breaks distancing rules to play at beach

Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden has become the latest Premier League player to breach social distancing guidelines amid the COVID-19 pandemic after he was pictured having a kickabout at Formby beach on Merseyside.

Picture: Twitter@PhilFoden

British media reported that the 20-year-old played football with members of the public and posed for photographs, with the club set to speak to Foden to remind him of his responsibilities and to strictly follow government guidelines.

In April, City`s Kyle Walker was pulled up by the club after he breached Britain`s lockdown rules by hosting a party.

Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White also broke lockdown rules last month when he attended a party in London while Everton`s Moise Kean hosted a house party in April.

Premier League players have returned to contact training ahead of a scheduled June 17 restart -- three months after the season was suspended due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

In previous rounds of testing since players resumed training there were 12 positives for COVID-19. However, nobody was positive in the last round when 1,130 players and club staff were tested last week.

