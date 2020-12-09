हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Manchester United

Manchester United knocked out of Champions League after 3-2 defeat against RB Leipzig

United had a shocking start to the match as the side went down 2-0 in the opening 13 minutes. Angelino registered the first goal of the match in the 2nd minute, while Amadou Haidara doubled the hosts` lead in the 13th minute.

Manchester United knocked out of Champions League after 3-2 defeat against RB Leipzig

Leipzig: After suffering a 3-2 defeat against RB Leipzig in the Champions League Group H encounter on Tuesday (local time), Manchester United failed to progress to the last-16 of the tournament.

As a result of this win, Leipzig ended with 12 points from six matches, and the side finished at the top of Group H in the Champions League. 

From Group H, Leipzig and PSG progressed to the knockout stages and United finished at the third spot with nine points from six matches.

United needed at least a draw against Leipzig to progress to the knockout stages but the side ended up losing the match and as a result, the Red Devils were knocked out of the Champions League.

United had a shocking start to the match as the side went down 2-0 in the opening 13 minutes. Angelino registered the first goal of the match in the 2nd minute, while Amadou Haidara doubled the hosts` lead in the 13th minute.

Leipzig then went further 3-0 ahead after Justin Kluivert registered a goal for the hosts in the 69th minute. At this stage, it looked unlikely that United would be able to walk away with a victory.

However, the visitors did manage to show some fight as the side registered two goals in a span of two minutes.

The first goal for United was registered by Bruno Fernandes in the 80th minute after the visitors converted a penalty. The second for United came through an own goal by Ibrahima Konate in the 82nd minute, and this brought the scoreline to 3-2 in favour of Leipzig.

In the end, Leipzig managed to hang on to progress to the last-16 of the Champions League. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Manchester UnitedChampions LeagueRB Leipzig
Next
Story

Former Argentina football coach Alejandro Sabella dies aged 66
  • 97,35,850Confirmed
  • 1,41,360Deaths

Full coverage

  • 6,65,70,434Confirmed
  • 15,29,330Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT3M39S

Farmers Protest : Government sent written proposal to farmers